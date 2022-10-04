Gravitas Education announces ADS ratio change

Oct. 04, 2022 8:35 AM ETGravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (GEHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) notifies that it will change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, to Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing one share to one ADS representing 20 shares, effective October 14.
  • For the company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-twenty reverse ADS split.
  • Effective October 14, registered holders of ADS of the company will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their old ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation and will receive one new ADS in exchange for every twenty old ADSs then-held.
  • Shares are down 0.26% premarket.

