AppLovin rises as it announces first NFT marketplace for mobile gaming
Oct. 04, 2022 8:37 AM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares rose on Tuesday as the mobile software company announced that it had launched the first non-fungible token marketplace for developers to monetize mobile gaming.
- The marketplace, known as Vessel, comes from AppLovin (APP) OpenVessel Technologies, LLC subsidiary and is already live in both the App Store and Google Play Store.
- “Vessel represents the next evolution in mobile game monetization, giving developers a new opportunity to monetize apps and drive meaningful engagement and growth,” said Rafael Vivas, AppLovin’s General Manager of New Initiatives, in a statement.
- AppLovin (APP) shares rose more than 3% to $21.10 in premarket trading.
- Late last month, investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on AppLovin (APP), saying it sees significant upside as it is "constructive" on the app economy even when taking into account the broader economic uncertainty.
Comments