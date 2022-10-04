Voyager stock rises as Pfizer opts to use AAV capsid for neurologic disease target

Oct. 04, 2022 8:46 AM ETVoyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR), PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) said it will get $10M after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) exercised an option to license a adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid for a potential gene therapy program for a rare neurologic disease target.
  • AAV capsids are a type of delivery vehicles for gene therapies.
  • Under the license option agreement, announced in October 2021, Voyager previously received $30M upfront and was entitled to receive $10M on option exercise. Voyager is also eligible to receive potential future development, regulatory and commercialization milestones of up to $290M, plus royalties.
  • Voyager said in an Oct. 4 press release that Pfizer elected not to exercise its option to license a capsid for the cardiac target under the original agreement, and all capsid rights for that target are returned to Voyager.
  • Voyager retains global rights to all licensed capsids for use with other transgenes and to all other applications of its TRACER technology,
  • VYGR +6.57% to $6 premarket

