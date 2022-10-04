ABB, PRTY and CORZ are among pre market gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) +36%.
- FingerMotion (FNGR) +33%.
- AeroClean Technologies (AERC) +18% after hours on all-stock merger with Molekule.
- Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) +13% after Dan Och says company has M&A interest.
- Poshmark (POSH) +13% on being acquired by Naver at $17.90/share.
- Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) +12% on Bristol Myers contract for use of safety switch with cell therapies.
- Gogoro (GGR) +11%.
- Vir Biotechnology (VIR) +10% antibodies unlikely to protect against new Omicron subvariant.
- Kaleyra (KLR) +8% on providing SMS Services for Amazon Pay India.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) +10% on achieving All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in Pivotal Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Trial in China.
- Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) +10%.
- Core Scientific (CORZ) +9%.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (BHAT) +8%.
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) +8% after backing full-year deliveries guidance.
- Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) +7%.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) +7%.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company (JZ) +7%.
- bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) +7%.
- ASML Holding (ASML) +7% advanced chip production in 5 years as strong demand to continue.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company (HMY) +7% as dollar and yields retreat.
- Immutep (IMMP) +7% FDA Fast Track Designation for LAG-3 Therapeutic Eftilagimod Alpha for First Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.
- ABB (ABB) +6%.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) +6%.
- The RealReal (REAL) +6% tipped by Needham as next M&A target in apparel resale sector.
- Polestar Automotive Holding (PSNY) +5%.
Comments