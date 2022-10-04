United and Delta are standouts in Raymond James' airline sector breakdown

Raymond James updated estimates ahead of the Q3 earnings season primarily reflecting lower expectations for fuel price, a stronger demand/fare backdrop, higher industry pilot costs, as well as some impact from Hurricane Ian.

The reset on the sector also factored in a slight easing of staffing-related capacity constraints, with Southwest Airlines (LUV) noted to be the best positioned on the labor front.

The biggest positive in the airline sector identified by Raymond James is the greater demand recovery among large corporates and in the Northeast in particular. That trend, along with gradual reopening of long-haul international markets, is seen placing United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) in a relatively stronger position in terms of revenue recovery.

In a quick look at valuations, Raymond James observed that Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Frontier Group (ULCC) are all close to pandemic-era share price lows. The read on JetBlue (JBLU), Mesa Air Group (MESA), and SkyWest (SKYW) is that event-driven concerns (funding and execution of the pending merger at JBLU and uneconomical pilot rates at MESA and SKYW) exist.

Overall, Raymond James expects unit revenue trends to show momentum in Q4 as capacity growth accelerates sequentially.

The firm cuts its price target on ALGT to $130 from $150 and clipped its PT on LUV to $48. Meanwhile, the PT on DAL was pushed up to $52.

