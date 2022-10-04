Ideanomics, Solectrac secured new business contracts to supply electric tractors to major fleet operators
Oct. 04, 2022 8:46 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) notifies on Tuesday that its subsidiary Solectrac secured significant new business-to-business contracts to supply electric tractors to customers operating large fleets.
- Solectrac has provided a combined total of 17 powerful, zero-emission and quiet e25 tractors to the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources and a leading private sector plant nursery.
- The combination of government incentives, volatile diesel fuel costs and corporate commitments to climate actions will accelerate the growth of electric machinery in the off-road market.
- The Solectrac brand will introduce a new model in 2023, and Ideanomics has invested in new facilities and partnerships to enhance manufacturing, assembly and distribution capabilities significantly.
- Shares are up 1.73% premarket.
