Immunovant stock down on raising $75M though equity capital
Oct. 04, 2022 8:48 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has priced 12.5M shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $75M.
- Investors who have agreed to purchase shares in the offering include Logos Capital, Deep Track Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, TCGX, BVF Partners L.P., Commodore Capital, and an undisclosed healthcare specialist fund.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds together with its existing cash, to accelerate the development of IMVT-1402, including the funding of a proposed pivotal trial.
- The company expects its existing cash and proceeds from the offering to fund the company into the second half of calendar year 2025.
- The offering is expected to close on or about October 6, 2022.
- Shares down 8.5% PM.
