KULR Technology bags $500K initial deployment order from US Defense Dept contractor
Oct. 04, 2022 8:52 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- KULR Technology (NYSE:KULR) said Tuesday it received an initial deployment order of over $500K from a U.S. Dept. of Defense contractor, with future considerations of up to multi-million dollars over the next year.
- KULR's thermal management solutions will be used to support the manufacturer's Air-to-Air Missile shipping program starting Q4.
- The initial deployment order is for immediate delivery, with the potential for a multi-million-dollar deployment order to run through 2023.
- Shares of KULR rose 5.3% in low volume before the bell on Tuesday.
Comments