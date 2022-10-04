The move by Korean conglomerate Naver to acquire Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) for a notable premium is a big positive for its e-commerce peers, according to Wedbush.

On Monday evening, the South Korean company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Poshmark (POSH) for $17.90 in cash. The price tag represented a 48% premium to the 90-day volume weighted average price of Poshmark's shares as the stock has been battered in 2022.

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic was overall pleased with the terms, telling clients that a better deal would be hard to come by.

“Though the proposed takeout price is well below the IPO price ($42) and the 52-week high ($27.34), we doubt that shareholders will be able to push for a higher share price,” he wrote.

The price was also more than 80% below its peak on the day of its market debut.

Nikic noted strong insider control of the company, decelerating sales, and worsening losses as more than enough rationale for the deal pricing. In the end, he said “the takeout multiples are actually fairly healthy” and indicate a fair deal. As the price reached above his prior target price and “Outperform” rating, he downgraded the stock to “Neutral”.

In terms of the sector impact, Nikic views The RealReal (REAL) and ThredUp (TDUP) as likely undervalued in context of the deal.

“Some of the other e-commerce names in our coverage look particularly cheap in light of the proposed takeout,” he wrote. “We'd note that resale competitors REAL and TDUP are both trading at less than 0.5x CY22 revenues and less than 1x gross profit - far below the multiples that POSH commanded in this transaction. Essentially, if POSH is being acquired for ~4x gross profit, we don't think <1x is a "fair" multiple for REAL and TDUP.”

Shares of The RealReal (REAL) +6.25% and ThredUp (TDUP) +9.86% each rose sharply in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Read more on other peers pushing higher in premarket hours.