Adeia renews long-term intellectual property license with Foxtel

Oct. 04, 2022 9:00 AM ETXperi Holding Corporation (ADEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Foxtel, Australia’s pay-TV platform, and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) the newly independent IP licensing business has announced that Foxtel has signed a multi-year intellectual property license renewal.
  • This agreement offers Foxtel’s pay-TV platform as well as Foxtel’s online streaming platforms, including Foxtel Now, Kayo, and Binge, ongoing access to Adeia’s industry-leading media technology patent portfolio.
  • “We believe that our relationship with Foxtel demonstrates how pay-TV and OTT providers around the world use Adeia’s intellectual property to reach consumers in more innovative ways,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, CLO and GM of Adeia’s media business.
  • ADEA +9.39% premarket to $7.87.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

