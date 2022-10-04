Adeia renews long-term intellectual property license with Foxtel
Oct. 04, 2022 9:00 AM ETXperi Holding Corporation (ADEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Foxtel, Australia’s pay-TV platform, and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) the newly independent IP licensing business has announced that Foxtel has signed a multi-year intellectual property license renewal.
- This agreement offers Foxtel’s pay-TV platform as well as Foxtel’s online streaming platforms, including Foxtel Now, Kayo, and Binge, ongoing access to Adeia’s industry-leading media technology patent portfolio.
- “We believe that our relationship with Foxtel demonstrates how pay-TV and OTT providers around the world use Adeia’s intellectual property to reach consumers in more innovative ways,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, CLO and GM of Adeia’s media business.
- ADEA +9.39% premarket to $7.87.
- Source: Press Release
