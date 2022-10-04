Exelixis expands cancer clinical trial collaboration & supply pact with Bristol-Myers
Oct. 04, 2022 9:00 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), EXELBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Tuesday said it would include the use of a combination of cancer drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in its phase 1b study evaluating its inhibitor XL092 for the treatment of cancer, under an expanded trial collaboration and supply deal.
- The early-stage study, called STELLAR-002, is sponsored by EXEL and will now evaluate XL092 with a combination of BMY's nivolumab and relatlimab drugs, in an expansion of a collaboration and supply deal signed in June last year.
- As per that June deal, BMY was already providing a combination of nivolumab with its other cancer drugs ipilimumab and bempegaldesleukin.
- "Enrollment and dosing in the dose-escalation portion of STELLAR-002 is ongoing," EXEL said in a statement.
- Exelixis (EXEL) stock closed +4.3% at $16.35 on Monday, while shares of Bristol-Myers ended -0.8% at $70.53.
Comments