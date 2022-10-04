Exelixis expands cancer clinical trial collaboration & supply pact with Bristol-Myers

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Tuesday said it would include the use of a combination of cancer drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in its phase 1b study evaluating its inhibitor XL092 for the treatment of cancer, under an expanded trial collaboration and supply deal.
  • The early-stage study, called STELLAR-002, is sponsored by EXEL and will now evaluate XL092 with a combination of BMY's nivolumab and relatlimab drugs, in an expansion of a collaboration and supply deal signed in June last year.
  • As per that June deal, BMY was already providing a combination of nivolumab with its other cancer drugs ipilimumab and bempegaldesleukin.
  • "Enrollment and dosing in the dose-escalation portion of STELLAR-002 is ongoing," EXEL said in a statement.
