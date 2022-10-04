Immutep stock climbs on FDA fast track status for eftilagimod to treat lung cancer subtype
Oct. 04, 2022 9:07 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Immutep's (NASDAQ:IMMP) eftilagimod alpha (IMP321) in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat first line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The combo was granted the status for initial treatment of patients with stage 3B/4 NSCLC expressing PD-L1 Tumor Proportion Score ≥1%, not amenable to EGFR/ALK based therapy, due to data from a phase 2 trial called TACTI-002/KEYNOTE-798, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- "Efti also offers a chemotherapy-free option for NSCLC patients in need of less toxic and more durable solutions," said Immutep CEO Marc Voigt.
- The efti/Keytruda combo had previously received the FDA's fast track status in April 2021 as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
- IMMP +7.21% to $1.71 premarket Oct. 4
