Immutep stock climbs on FDA fast track status for eftilagimod to treat lung cancer subtype

Oct. 04, 2022 9:07 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Immutep's (NASDAQ:IMMP) eftilagimod alpha (IMP321) in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat first line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The combo was granted the status for initial treatment of patients with stage 3B/4 NSCLC expressing PD-L1 Tumor Proportion Score ≥1%, not amenable to EGFR/ALK based therapy, due to data from a phase 2 trial called TACTI-002/KEYNOTE-798, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.
  • "Efti also offers a chemotherapy-free option for NSCLC patients in need of less toxic and more durable solutions," said Immutep CEO Marc Voigt.
  • The efti/Keytruda combo had previously received the FDA's fast track status in April 2021 as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
  • IMMP +7.21% to $1.71 premarket Oct. 4

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.