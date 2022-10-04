Iteris gets $2.95M task order by Federal Highway Administration

Oct. 04, 2022 9:06 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) on Tuesday has received a fourth task order with funding of $2.95M under $19.5M IDIQ contract from the Federal Highway Administration to provide continued development, evolution and deployment support for the Intelligent Transportation Systems reference architecture program.
  • The new task order continues implementation and evolution of ARC-IT framework, as well as delivery of training curriculum to support public agencies nationwide.
  • Iteris’ ITS expertise will be leveraged to prepare cities and states for advancements in connected and automated vehicle technology.
  • The project demonstrates Iteris’ continuous role as trusted advisor to US Department of Transportation.

