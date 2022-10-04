Summit Therapeutics slips on plans to terminate study for lead candidate
Oct. 04, 2022 9:11 AM ETSummit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT), a biotech focused on infectious diseases, dropped ~5% pre-market Tuesday after the company announced it would discontinue a pediatric clinical trial for lead asset ridinilazole for Clostridioides difficile infection.
- The decision follows a Type C meeting the company conducted with the FDA in which the regulator cited the need for at least one additional registrational trial to allow a potential marketing authorization for ridinilazole.
- After that, the company has decided to divest ridinilazole or seek partners to advance its studies further, SMMT said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
In December, the company said that its Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy study for ridinilazole failed to meet the main goal in patients with C. difficile infection.
