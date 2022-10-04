Generac Power Systems acquires Blue Pillar
Oct. 04, 2022 9:11 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) said Tuesday it acquired Blue Pillar, an industrial IoT platform developer that provides solutions to enable distributed energy generation monitoring and control.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- GNRC and Blue Pillar share a mutual customer base, with highly compatible product offerings that can provide a total connectivity solution to commercial and industrial customers.
- GNRC aims to further integrate the Blue Pillar platform into its power generation products and, in connection with Generac Grid Services' projects, provide monitoring and control as a built-in feature.
- The acquisition closed on Oct. 3.
Comments