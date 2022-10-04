omniQ secures a purchase order to deploy its AI- Machine Vision Solution at Duluth International Airport
Oct. 04, 2022 9:13 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) receives a contract to deploy their AI enhanced parking and security solution to its 50th Airport Location, Duluth International.
- The company's AI – Machine Vision solution is already operational in 49 Airports in the US including JFK, LAX, Miami, Chicago, Newark, Salt Lake City and others.
This system is consisting of fixed sensor License Plate Recognition along with mobile and handheld Machine Vision technology provides a frictionless enhanced experience for airport customers.
The technology improves the customer experience with touchless entry and exit, increased speeds and assistance with lost vehicle location.
The technology is widely used for terror prevention in sensitive zones in the Middle East, and for law enforcement and crime prevention in several cities in the US, South America and Asia.
Recently, the Company announced the penetration to retail markets like Drive Through Restaurants, Retail Shops and Gas Stations.
