FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley.

The buybacks will be part of the company’s previously announced share repurchase program. Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchases, FedEx (FDX) has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5B worth of stock from Morgan Stanley, with an initial delivery of approximately 7.9M shares based on current market prices. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on a discount to the average of the daily volume-weighted average stock prices for Rule 10b-18 eligible transactions in FedEx’s common stock during the term of the ASR.

The stock purchases under the ASR are expected to be completed prior to the end of FedEx's (FDX) current fiscal year.