Duos Technologies announces new and expanded subscription offerings through company-owned inspection portals
Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies today announced an expanded business plan to build, own, and operate railcar inspection portals at strategic locations within the North American rail network.
Following the close of a capital raise currently underway, the company will initiate procurement for equipment & components and commence manufacturing of the first two Duos-owned Subscription RIPs.
The Subscription RIPs will be 100% owned and operated by Duos supplying near real-time machine vision-based data and artificial intelligence-based detections to railcar owners who subscribe to these enhanced services.
The company currently has 11 RIPs in operation and expects to have 15 RIPs installed by the end of Q1, 2023 in support of current Class 1 and transit customers and targeting to install up to five additional Subscription RIPs during the second half of FY2023 finishing the year with a total of 20 RIPs in operation.
Earlier today, the company reaffirmed its annual revenue guidance of $16.5M to $18M.
