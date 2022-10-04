UBS credit default swaps rise to highest level in decade amid Credit Suisse woes

Oct. 04, 2022 9:22 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Jobs Cull In The City As Financial Crisis Worsens

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images News

  • With Credit Suisse (CS) in the spotlight on concerns about its capital and liquidity, the cost to insure exposure to debt issued by rival Swiss bank UBS (NYSE:UBS) has climbed to its highest level in nine years.
  • UBS (UBS) five-year credit default swaps increased 12 basis points from Friday's close to 118 bps, its highest since 2013, Reuters reported late Monday, citing data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  • Meanwhile, Credit Suisse (CS) credit default swaps were at 335 bps, above 250 bps at Friday's close, but lower than the 355 bps level it touched earlier on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse (CS) shares whipsawed on Monday after the bank's executives called investors, large clients and counterparties to reassure them about its liquidity and capital position.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.