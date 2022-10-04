UBS credit default swaps rise to highest level in decade amid Credit Suisse woes
Oct. 04, 2022 9:22 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- With Credit Suisse (CS) in the spotlight on concerns about its capital and liquidity, the cost to insure exposure to debt issued by rival Swiss bank UBS (NYSE:UBS) has climbed to its highest level in nine years.
- UBS (UBS) five-year credit default swaps increased 12 basis points from Friday's close to 118 bps, its highest since 2013, Reuters reported late Monday, citing data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- Meanwhile, Credit Suisse (CS) credit default swaps were at 335 bps, above 250 bps at Friday's close, but lower than the 355 bps level it touched earlier on Monday.
- Credit Suisse (CS) shares whipsawed on Monday after the bank's executives called investors, large clients and counterparties to reassure them about its liquidity and capital position.
