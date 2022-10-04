Benefit Street Partners introduces multi-strategy Franklin BSP Private Credit Fund

Franklin Templeton's (NYSE:BEN) non-listed REIT, Benefit Street Partners, has launched a multi-strategy fund Tuesday that invests in U.S. middle market private credit.

Franklin BSP Private Credit Fund "offers investors the ability to invest in high conviction ideas across the credit spectrum and the capital structure," said BSP President Richard Byrne.

The fund, managed by BSP Managing Directors Anant Kumar and Saahil Mahajan, will invest specifically in U.S. private debt, including a combination of traditional direct lending, opportunistic/rescue lending, high-yield, liquid loans, and real estate debt.

Portfolio allocations will be adjusted to reflect changes in relative value across the credit spectrum, the companies said.

The launch comes as "diversifying with private credit can reduce portfolio volatility while providing consistently high risk-adjusted returns" against a backdrop of high inflation and rising interest rates, Byrne added.

BSP is part of the alternatives segment by Franklin Templeton (BEN) platform, which comprises over $260B in assets under management as of June 30 on a pro forma basis.

Last year, (July 26, 2021) Benefit Street Partners and Capstead Mortgage to merge in Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT).