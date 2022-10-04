BAE Systems opens new $150M Austin, Texas facility
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has opened its new $150M engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas.
- Nearly 700 people are based at the campus, with a goal to eventually double the workforce.
- The 390,000-square-foot facility is located in Parmer Austin Business Park.
- At the new site, the company has expanded its state-of-the-art manufacturing capability with a streamlined design that is easily reconfigurable to match evolving technologies.
- Half of the facility will be dedicated to manufacturing.
- The new Austin site is part of BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector, a global leader in researching, developing, implementing, and maintaining cutting-edge commercial, defense, and space electronics.
