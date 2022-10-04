Takeda to discontinue production of hypoparathyroidism treatment in 2024

Oct. 04, 2022 9:31 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Takeda (NYSE:TAK) announced Tuesday that the company will halt its global production of the hypoparathyroidism injection NATPAR/NATPARA at the end of 2024 due to ongoing supply challenges.
  • Following a Complete Response Letter issued by the FDA early this year, the company has decided that it cannot resolve the rubber particle formation issue, which caused the U.S. recall of the injection in 2019.
  • “Over the past several years, Takeda has explored numerous ways to address the NATPAR/NATPARA protein particle issue to improve sustainable supply,” TAK said, adding it will not restart commercialization of the product in the U.S. and stop global manufacturing.

