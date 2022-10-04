Cue Biopharma shares rise ~10% on FDA fast track nod for head and neck cancer drug
Oct. 04, 2022 9:37 AM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) on Tuesday said it had got a fast track designation from the U.S. FDA for its drug candidate CUE-101 for the treatment of head and neck cancer associated with human papilloma virus.
- CUE stock jumped 9.6% to $2.62 in early trading.
- The designation was for CUE-101 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda for the treatment of human papilloma virus recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- "To date in its Phase 1b clinical trials, CUE-101 has demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile and single-agent anti-tumor activity in monotherapy as well as encouraging anti-tumor clinical activity in combination with (Keytruda)," CUE senior vice president of clinical development Matteo Levisetti said in a statement.
