Ford EV sales triple in September, led by F-150 record sales
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reported U.S. sales decline of 8.9% Y/Y to 142,644 units in September.
- Retail sales for the month dipped 11.7% Y/Y, for the sixth straight month, more than 50% of retail sales came from previously placed orders.
- Truck sales contracted 18.3% Y/Y to 68,299 units and retail truck sales plunged 21.6% Y/Y.
- SUV sales for the month rose 0.9% Y/Y to 70,887 units whereas retails SUV sales down 4.9% Y/Y.
- EVs sales jumped 197.3% Y/Y to 4,691 units with retail sales up 152.1% Y/Y.
- Electric vehicles tripled over last year, with F-150 Lightning sales totaling 8,760 since its launch this year in June.
- F-Series through September continued to be America’s best-selling truck, totaling 467,307 vehicle sales and extending its lead over its second-place competitor to over 92,000 trucks.
- Mustang Mach-E sales increased 47.3% Y/Y, while turning in just 10 days on dealer lots.
- Sales of hybrid vehicles totaled 74,046 vehicles in September.
- “Ford continued to see high-demand vehicles turning at record rates in September, while developing electric truck and van leadership and extending our overall truck leadership. Demand remains strong with new retail orders rapidly expanding. We are very pleased with the work from our dealers, employees and the area’s first responders, as they are working tirelessly to recover in Florida from Hurricane Ian." – Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue
