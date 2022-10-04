Crescent Capital to acquire First Eagle Alternative Capital

  • Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) will acquire First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) in a stock and cash transaction.
  • The transaction represents total consideration for First Eagle stockholders of ~$145.6M or $4.86 per share, representing a 66% premium to the closing stock price of First Eagle on Oct. 3.
  • Post the transaction, Crescent and First Eagle stockholders are expected to own ~83% and 17%, respectively.
  • The combined entity is expected to have ~$1.6B of investments on a pro forma basis.
  • The boards of both the companies have approved the transaction.
  • The acquisition is expected to close as early as Q4.
  • Additionally, Sun Life, which owns a majority interest in Crescent, will purchase $20M of the combined company's common stock via a share purchase program over time following the consummation of the transaction.
  • First Eagle's 5.00% senior unsecured notes due May 25, 2026, will be assumed by a subsidiary of Crescent.
  • FCRD shares were trading +0.68% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

