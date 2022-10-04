Euronet Worldwide expands ATM network into Philippines
Oct. 04, 2022 9:47 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Tuesday announced the expansion of its ATM network into Southeast Asia, with the installation of its independent ATMs in the Philippines and acquisition of 500 non-branch ATMs from the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).
- EEFT will assume full responsibility for managing 300 of the acquired ATMs and integrating them with its IAD in the Philippines, more than doubling its ATM footprint in the country.
- The remaining 200 ATMs will continue to operate under the BPI brand with end-to-end operations outsourced to EEFT.
- BPI customers will not be charged to use these ATMs through a network participation arrangement.
- BPI will continue to own and operate over 2.5K ATMs in the Philippines.
