JOLTS data: Number of job openings falls in August, quits rate unchanged from July

Oct. 04, 2022

  • August Job Openings: 10.05M vs. 11.150M consensus and 11.170M prior (revised from 11.239M)
  • Job openings rate 6.2% vs. 6.9% prior.
  • Quits rate was 2.7% vs. 2.7% prior.
  • The largest decreases in job openings were in health care and social assistance (-236K), other services (-183K), and retail trade (-143K).
  • Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+119K) but fell in professional and business services (-94K).
  • The number and rate of layoffs and discharges changed little at 1.5M and 1.0%, respectively.
  • The number of hires in August, at 6.28M, increased slightly from 6.24M in July. The hires rate at 4.1%, was unchanged.
  • Last week, jobless claims hit an eight-month low

