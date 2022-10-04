Arm loses 40% of UK staff despite SoftBank pledge to grow domestic workforce: report

Arm, the chip design firm owned by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), has seen more than 40% of its U.K. workforce that it gained in recent years leave the company, the Financial Times reported.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) purchased Arm in 2016 for $32B and made a commitment to the U.K. government that it would double the company's British staff in five years, then at a level of 1,770 employees, the news outlet reported. By September 2021, U.K.-based staff had reached more than 3,500, accounting for slightly more than half of Arm's 6,950 global employees, accomplishing the goal.

Since then, however, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has cut a significant portion of Arm's staff, totaling some 18%, as it readies for an initial public offering, with the U.K. taking a larger proportional hit on worries over the company's future, the news outlet reported, citing former Arm employees.

Currently, Arm has 2,800 U.K.-based employees, meaning 700 U.K. employees have left the company.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Arm did not immediately respond to a request for comment form Seeking Alpha.

Led by Masayoshi Son, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is intent on listing Arm via an initial public offering and has been lobbied by British lawmakers to list it in London, as well as New York. However, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) reportedly scrapped its plans for a London listing in July.

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Masayoshi Son is slated to travel to South Korea this month and may discuss a strategic tie-up between Arm and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), according to media reports.