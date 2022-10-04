Cue Health applies for FDA emergency use nod for its flu & COVID-19 molecular test

Oct. 04, 2022

  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) on Tuesday said it had applied to the U.S. FDA for an emergency use approval for its flu and COVID-19 diagnostic test.
  • The Cue Flu + COVID-19 Molecular Test is for use at home and for point of care use, delivering results to mobile devices in 25 minutes, the company said in a statement.
  • The test can differentiate between flu and COVID-19 strains, and if approved will be integrated into the company's health app.
  • Cue's standalone molecular tests for both flu and COVID-19 are currently under de novo review with the FDA for full clearance.
