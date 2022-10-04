Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has moved to officially name Ross Miller as CEO after a tumultuous saga of C-suite and boardroom battles.

Per a company announcement, former Co-CEO Ross Miller will be elevated to the role of CEO alone as co-CEO Lisa King moves back to her role on the Board of Directors alongside Rod Vanderbilt, who will also remain on the Board. Gabe Hunterton, a former executive at Melco Resorts, will join the company as a President.

Both King and Vanderbilt were company targets of a “thwarted takeover attempt” in July. Both were terminated from their operational roles within the company in July. At that point, the company announced that John Colucci would be appointed as interim CEO.

As of the latest announcement, Colucci and former CFO Philip Jones “have resigned from their positions at the Company eliminating all ties with Vinco Ventures, effective immediately.” The prior press release outlining the allegations of a hostile takeover was removed from the company website.

"With the settlement agreement, and litigation behind us, Vinco's leadership team is aggressively working together towards the completion of our quarterly filings as well as working closely with the Zash and ZVV management teams to work towards completion of the combination of these companies as soon as possible," said Ross Miller, new CEO of Vinco. "We are laser-focused on providing transparency and creating value for our shareholders, as well as upcoming business initiatives. We have the platforms, technologies, and human capital in place – now, it is time to execute."

