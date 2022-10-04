Sanofi in licensing agreement with RNA therapeutic firm for muscular dystrophy treatment
Oct. 04, 2022 10:15 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has inked a licensing deal with privately held RNA therapeutics developer miRecule to use the latter's DREAmiR platform to develop an antibody-RNA conjugate ("ARC") for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
- The collaboration will combine miRecule's anti-DUX4 RNA therapy with Sanofi's (SNY) muscle-targeted NANOBODY technology to join the two molecules into an ARC utilizing miRecule's NAVIgGator conjugation and formulation chemistry.
- MiRecule noted that the potential therapy may become a disease-modifying treatment that electively targets and suppresses the underlying cause of FSHD.
- Terms call for MiRecule to grant Sanofi (SNY) an exclusive license to intellectual property rights to the FSHD therapy. The two companies will collaborate on research activities. After candidate selection, Sanofi (SNY) will take over sole responsibility for IND enabling studies and subsequent development and commercialization activities.
- miRecule will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for near-term milestone payments, which together could be worth more than $30M. Additional milestone payments could bring the total to ~$400M.
- FSHD is the second most common type of muscular dystrophy. It impacts more than 1M people worldwide and there are no approved treatments.
