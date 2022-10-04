Robinhood rival Stash allows its over 2M users to buy eight cryptos

Investing and banking app Stash, a rival of Robinhood Markets (HOOD), has pushed deeper into the cryptocurrency space Tuesday after providing its more than 2M subscribers access to buy eight tokens.

Stash, which has almost $3B in assets under management, partnered with Apex Crypto as its crypto investing infrastructure provider to enable crypto trading and execution services.

Some of the tokens that Stash users can invest in include bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), solana (SOL-USD), bitcoin cash (BCH-USD) and chainlink (LINK-USD), according to its website.

Furthermore, Stash said it introduced a crypto calculator tool to help customers build and keep a balanced portfolio based on their current holdings. And in an effort to help its users make careful decisions when investing in crypto, the transaction process on Stash includes screens that remind users about the risks of crypto volatility. Transaction fees are also imposed to discourage frequent trading.

Among other built-in guardrails are in-app alerts to customers if their portfolio has too much crypto exposure relative to their risk profile.

The fintech initially dove into crypto earlier this year when it introduced crypto exposure in its fully-managed Smart Portfolio accounts, of which than 500K people have signed up.

Robinhood (HOOD), by comparison, has rolled out a slew of crypto-related products for retail investors in recent years, ranging from a self-custody wallet to crypto trading on its platform. It recently partnered with stablecoin-issuer Circle to let users buy and sell USDC (SDC-USD).