Meta to close one New York office amid consolidation - Bloomberg
Oct. 04, 2022 10:18 AM ET Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is planning to close one of its New York City offices after scaling back expansion there, Bloomberg reports.
- The company will terminate its lease at 225 Park Ave. South, which it says has served as a "great bridge space" as the company consolidates its area workforce in the Hudson Yards development and at the Farley Building, near Penn Station.
- It's "firmly committed to New York and further anchoring our local footprint," a spokesperson told Bloomberg.
- That news follows last week's reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees the company would freeze hiring, and hint at restructuring as the company would end 2023 as a "somewhat smaller" organization.
