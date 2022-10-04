Meta to close one New York office amid consolidation - Bloomberg

Oct. 04, 2022

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is planning to close one of its New York City offices after scaling back expansion there, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company will terminate its lease at 225 Park Ave. South, which it says has served as a "great bridge space" as the company consolidates its area workforce in the Hudson Yards development and at the Farley Building, near Penn Station.
  • It's "firmly committed to New York and further anchoring our local footprint," a spokesperson told Bloomberg.
  • That news follows last week's reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees the company would freeze hiring, and hint at restructuring as the company would end 2023 as a "somewhat smaller" organization.

Comments (7)

