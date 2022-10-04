Air Industries Group announces 1-for 10 reverse stock split
Oct. 04, 2022 10:24 AM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) announced a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of one share of common stock for every ten shares of common stock, effective on October 18, 2022.
- The company cleared that it has not received any notice or indication from the NYSE American, the exchange on which its common stock is currently listed, which would necessitate a reverse stock split.
- This reverse stock split was authorized by the company’s Board of Directors on September 8, 2022.
- As a result of the reverse split, the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from 32,324,670 shares to 3,232,467 shares.
- AIRI stock down 17% in response to this news.
Comments