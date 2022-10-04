Royal Bank of Canada acquires medical billing platform MDBilling.ca

Oct. 04, 2022 10:31 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Stethoscope on medical bill statement

AndreBlais/iStock via Getty Images

  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for physicians in Canada, adding to RBC's Dr. Bill medical billing firm it acquired in 2020.
  • MDBilling.ca is used by close to 9,000 Canadian physicians with more than C$2.3B in OHIP claims paid through the platform since it started in 2008.
  • Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • In March, RBC (RY) agreed to acquire Brewin Dolphin, a provider of discretionary wealth management in the U.K. and Ireland, for C$2.6B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.