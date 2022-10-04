Royal Bank of Canada acquires medical billing platform MDBilling.ca
Oct. 04, 2022 10:31 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for physicians in Canada, adding to RBC's Dr. Bill medical billing firm it acquired in 2020.
- MDBilling.ca is used by close to 9,000 Canadian physicians with more than C$2.3B in OHIP claims paid through the platform since it started in 2008.
- Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- In March, RBC (RY) agreed to acquire Brewin Dolphin, a provider of discretionary wealth management in the U.K. and Ireland, for C$2.6B.
