Clarus board approves Thrivent Asset raising stake in firm to up to 9.9%
Oct. 04, 2022 10:33 AM ETClarus Corporation (CLAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) said Tuesday its board approved Thrivent Asset Management raising its stake in the company to up to 9.9%.
- Shares of CLAR rose 5.2% after the announcement.
- Thrivent currently beneficially owns 1.5M CLAR shares, which represents ~4.1% of its outstanding stock.
- The approval is conditioned on Thrivent not increasing its stake to more than 9.9% of CLAR's outstanding stock and and Thrivent increasing its position to over 4.9%, at its discretion, within the next 12 months.
- If Thrivent reduces its stake to below 4.9%, it would need new approval from CLAR's board before seeking to raise its stake again.
- Take a look at CLAR's ownership structure:
- CLAR last month said Caption Management's 17.1% stake in the firm violated a rights agreement.
