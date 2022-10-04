Medical Marijuana inks asset purchase deal with MFINITY Global

Oct. 04, 2022 10:43 AM ETMedical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Cannabis green leaves in medical plus sign emblem frame on white background.

Amax Photo

  • Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) on Tuesday said it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with wellness products company MFINITY Global LLC.
  • As per the agreement, Bill Andreoli, the president of MFINITY Global will also become the president of MJNA unit Kannaway, LLC.
  • MFINITY products will be marketed and sold exclusively under the Kannaway brand and will be available for sale through its independent distributors, MJNA said in a statement.
  • MFINITY's product line includes Muscadine, an antioxidant.
  • Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) stock flat in morning trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.