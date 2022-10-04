Medical Marijuana inks asset purchase deal with MFINITY Global
Oct. 04, 2022 10:43 AM ETMedical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) on Tuesday said it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with wellness products company MFINITY Global LLC.
- As per the agreement, Bill Andreoli, the president of MFINITY Global will also become the president of MJNA unit Kannaway, LLC.
- MFINITY products will be marketed and sold exclusively under the Kannaway brand and will be available for sale through its independent distributors, MJNA said in a statement.
- MFINITY's product line includes Muscadine, an antioxidant.
- Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) stock flat in morning trading.
Comments