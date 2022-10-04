Guanajuato silver production increases 85% M/M in August

  • Guanajuato Silver (OTCQX:GSVRF) said Tuesday it produced 267.5K oz of silver equivalent (AgEq) in Aug. due to additional production from Topia and San Ignacio mines, up 85% from July, which only included production from El Cubo.
  • Cash costs per AgEq oz continue to decline at El Cubo, with July costs falling to $12.85.
  • Introduction of additional assets into the production mix increased cash costs in Aug. to $15.09 per AgEq oz, in line with expectations.
  • GSVRF expects to end the year at a run rate of ~3.4M AgEq oz per annum.

