Justin Sullivan

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares headed higher on Tuesday as CEO Chris Cocks outlined plans for robust annual sales growth and 50% profit growth in coming years.

During the presentation, Cocks indicated that the company is targeting $8.5B in revenue per annum by 2027, led by an expected surge in entertainment revenue and double-digit annual growth in licensed products. Further, the company expects to implement annual cost savings of up to $300M to improve bottom line performance while exiting unprofitable lines of business.

Shares of the Pawtucket-based toy manufacturer moved up by 5.55% on Tuesday. Other toy stocks ticking higher on the day included Mattel (MAT) +4.51%, Funko (FNKO) +4.33%, and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) +5.98%.

