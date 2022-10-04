CleanSpark bitcoin production climbs 13% in September, sells 380 BTC

Oct. 04, 2022 10:50 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Mining rig for cryptocurrency

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) mined 448 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in September, a 13% rise from August. At the same time, the company, in an effort to fund its growth, sold 380 BTC at an average price of $19,783 for $7.5M in proceeds.
  • "The growth in our HODL balance is a direct reflection of our free cash flow resulting from our recent acquisitions, low operating costs and minimal debt service,” said CleanSpark CFO Gary A. Vecchiarelli.
  • Its deployed fleet of over 42K bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners has a hashrate of 4.16 EH/s, up 21% from the prior month.
  • The bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner is holding 594 BTC as of September 30.
  • "By many measures, including monthly bitcoin production, we are firmly in the top three [of North American miners] and we intend to stay there as we build our way out of current market conditions,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford.
  • CLSK shares rose 6% in Tuesday morning trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaks out of $20K, rising 3.6% to $20.11K at the time of writing.
