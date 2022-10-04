Group of House Republicans comes out against marijuana legalization
- A group of conservative House GOP lawmakers known as the Republican Study Committee (RSC) is opposed to efforts to legalize marijuana, alleging that its use during childhood and adolescence leads to suicide and violent crime.
- The opposition was included in the 156-member-strong group's Family Policy Agenda. In it, the RSC argues that the legalization of cannabis in many states has led to an uptake in use among children.
- "Congress should direct the CDC to gather data and conduct studies on the health impacts of THC use during childhood and early adolescence with a special focus on deaths by suicide and those involved in violent crime to provide Congress and the public with further information about these dangers," the RSC stated.
