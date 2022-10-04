BHP (NYSE:BHP) is studying options to expand iron ore production in the Pilbara region to 330M metric tons/year from 280M mt/year currently, Western Australian iron ore asset president Brandon Craig said Tuesday.

Achieving the 330M tons/year target would require additional investment in BHP's (BHP) mines and port, Craig said, noting the miner's first lever would be productivity, supported by its embedded systems and processes.

"An increase of an additional 30M tons/year provides us with an opportunity to re-think delivery of both sustaining mines and growth requirements in the most efficient way... and our long-life, large deposits give us that optionality," Craig said.

BHP (BHP) also said it expects to receive three more bulk carriers powered partly by liquefied natural gas during the next 6-9 months, as part of the company's plan to cut emissions from shipping

The company, which received its first two LNG-fueled vessels earlier this year, has locked in some term supplies of LNG buffering the company from volatile prices, and is studying the potential for biofuels, BHP's head of maritime enterprise Fergus Eley told Reuters.

