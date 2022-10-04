Hyundai Motor America reports September sales of 59,465 units, up 11% Y/Y

Oct. 04, 2022 10:59 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported total Sept. sales of 59,465 units, up 11% Y/Y.
  • Total and retail sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV and Veloster N were the best-ever for September.
  • SUVs were 68% of retail sales, representing a 1.4ppt increase Y/Y.
  • In Q3, Hyundai sold 184,431 units, a Q3 retail sales record, and an increase of 3% total and 13% retail sales compared with Q3 2021.
  • Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV.
  • "We are seeing month-over-month gains thanks in part to our strong product line-up and dealer network with plenty of cars in the pipeline for the remainder of the year." said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.

