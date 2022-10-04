U.S. REIT offering hits 14-year low in Q3, raises $4.37B in quarter

  • U.S. REIT offerings hit 14-year low in Q3, raising only $4.37B in capital during Q3, down 85.11% Y/Y from $29.36B in the year-ago quarter, according to a report by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.
  • Capital raised through secondary debt offerings fell to $1.02B in Q3 from $18.39B in Q3' 2021.
  • Capital raised through common shares stood at $3.2B, compared to $8.39B a year ago. Meanwhile, a total of $150M was raised through the issuance of preferred shares, down from $1.99B Y/Y.
  • The real estate investment trusts did not raise any capital through IPOs during the quarter, compared to $564M raised a year ago.
  • Year-to-date, U.S. REITs have raised $43.41B through 95 instruments of offering.
  • A majority of the capital raised is through the issuance of common shares, which comes in at $19.84B, followed by at-the-market issuances. ATM issuances have raised $11.51B year-to-date.
  • A total of $536M has been raised, through 2 instruments, in September, compared to $18.91B in a year-ago month.

