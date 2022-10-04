AeroClean shares soar 48% on merge deal with fellow air purifier maker Molekule

Oct. 04, 2022 11:01 AM ETAeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Financial term abbreviation IPO standing for Initial Public Offering on blue cube corner

DariaRen

Shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shot up 48% in late morning action Tuesday, the day after it announced an all-stock merger with fellow air purification device maker Molekule.

AeroClean shares opened at $3.88, recently changing hands at $4.68 at approximately 10:55. The merger deal was announced after market close on Monday.

The combined company will be called Molekule, with shares trading under the symbol MKUL. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023.

After the closing, AeroClean shareholders will own 50.5% of the combined company, with Molecule shareholders holding 49.5%.

AeroClean shares have traded widely since they made their debut in late November. The stock hit a 52-week high of $117.35 on Nov. 29 and a 52-week low of $1.76 on May 12. Shares of AeroClean soared in June after the company announced FDA approval for its Purgo air sanitization technology, but had been trending downward since mid-July.

AeroClean (AERC) held its initial public offering on Nov. 24 , raising $25M. The shares rocketed to close nearly 700% higher following their market debut.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.