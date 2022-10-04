OPEC+ is getting 'defensive' ahead of a possible global recession - Energy Aspects

Energy Aspects founder Amrita Sen said Tuesday that output cuts from OPEC+, which are widely expected to be announced this week, represent a "defensive" move by oil-producing countries to protect the price of crude in the face of a potential global recession.

Speaking to CNBC, the founder and director of research at Energy Aspects argued that decision-makers within the OPEC+ countries are "very worried" about the macro economy and are "getting ahead" of any potential drop in global demand.

"Right now, the meltdown you're seeing in the macro space ... that makes oil very hard to rally," she said.

That said, Sen identified a continued disconnect between the physical oil market and the financial one that sets prices. Repeating arguments she has made previously, Sen characterized the physical market as "relatively strong," but crude prices have suffered sustained downward pressure in recent months because of worries about a potential global recession on the horizon.

Sen's comments followed a substantial rally in the oil market on speculation that OPEC+ would cut its output. Crude (CL1:COM) was rising again in Tuesday's early action, climbing nearly 4% in intraday trading to top $86 a barrel. Oil had slipped below $78 last week.

Boosted by the rise in crude, stocks tied to the commodity saw substantial gains on Monday. This included an 11% rise in Marathon Oil (MRO) and 9% advances in Devon Energy (DVN) and APA Corp. (APA).

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips (COP), Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) all advanced around 7%, while Chevron (CVX) climbed 6% and Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose more than 5%.

The advance has continued early in Tuesday's session, with another greater-than-5% rise in MRO, DVN and APA.

For more on the current market, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Bohdan Kucheriavyi sees "new opportunities" in oil given the geopolitical environment surrounding Russia.