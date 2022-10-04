Goldman Sachs debuts liquidity-seeking algorithm on Atlas trading platform
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has introduced Sonar Dark X, an liquidity-seeking algorithm on its Atlas equity trading platform that's designed to maximize non-displayed liquidity capture and minimize price impact, the company said Tuesday.
- "Global market structure continues to increase in complexity, which requires constant investment in innovation to stay a step ahead," said John Consenza, head of Electronic Trading in the Americas and global co-head of Product Research and Development at Goldman Sachs (GS).
- Liquidity is fragmented across venues, and many venue operators offer market participants the ability to interact with distinct segments of execution components. With the more granular level of trade-off between liquidity quantity and quality across venues and venue segments, clients are demanding analysis and advanced navigational tools to execute, the company said.
- The algorithm's logic is configurable, allowing clients to set order execution parameters, including target participation percentage bands and block allocation amounts across different execution styles.
- The Sonar Dark X algorithm is available in the U.S. and is expected to debut in EMEA later this year.
- In July, Goldman (GS) hired Jared Cohen, who founded Jigsaw, an incubator at Alphabet (GOOGL) to start an innovation unit.
