Musk deposition in Twitter case set for end of week

Oct. 04, 2022 11:05 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

  • With deadlines closing in on the trial of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) v. Musk et al., the delayed deposition of Elon Musk is now set to take place on Thursday and Friday.
  • Court filings indicate the private questioning of the billionaire will happen at a law office in Austin, the home of Musk's automaker Tesla.
  • His attorney, Alex Spiro, is set for deposition on Sunday, following his own postponed deposition.
  • Twitter (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal was scheduled to be deposed on Monday, after his own deposition was previously postponed - and there's little room for any more delays as more pretrial deadlines arrive. The end of Wednesday brings the deadline for final witness lists for each side.
  • The five-day trial to settle the case is set to begin Oct. 17 in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

