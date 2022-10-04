RPM Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 04, 2022 11:05 AM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RPM (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 5, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.33 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.88B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
