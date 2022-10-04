Nascent Biotech shares fall ~16%, on track for seventh session of losses in eight
Oct. 04, 2022 11:12 AM ETNascent Biotech, Inc. (NBIO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of OTC listed Nascent Biotech (OTCQB:NBIO) fell 16.1% to $0.26 in Tuesday morning trading, continuing a recent weak trend for the stock which has seen it post losses in six of its last seven sessions.
- NBIO shares posted a five-day losing streak last week, including a 21.3% plunge on Sept. 28.
- The company earlier in the day said it had enrolled the first patient of the fifth and final cohort of its phase 1 trial evaluating antibody Pritumumab for the treatment of brain cancers.
- The company had completed dosing patients in the fourth cohort of the trial last month.
- NBIO said it would prepare data for submission to the U.S. FDA in preparation for phase 2 research following completion of dosing in the fifth cohort.
