Nascent Biotech shares fall ~16%, on track for seventh session of losses in eight

Oct. 04, 2022 11:12 AM ETNascent Biotech, Inc. (NBIO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Shares of OTC listed Nascent Biotech (OTCQB:NBIO) fell 16.1% to $0.26 in Tuesday morning trading, continuing a recent weak trend for the stock which has seen it post losses in six of its last seven sessions.
  • NBIO shares posted a five-day losing streak last week, including a 21.3% plunge on Sept. 28.
  • The company earlier in the day said it had enrolled the first patient of the fifth and final cohort of its phase 1 trial evaluating antibody Pritumumab for the treatment of brain cancers.
  • The company had completed dosing patients in the fourth cohort of the trial last month.
  • NBIO said it would prepare data for submission to the U.S. FDA in preparation for phase 2 research following completion of dosing in the fifth cohort.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.